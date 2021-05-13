Deep-South Resources hires experienced consultancy Knight Piésold for scoping studies at Namibia copper project

Deep-South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM) (OTCMKTS:DSMTF) (FRA:DSD) has hired experienced mining consultancy Knight Piésold to carry out scoping studies and assessments on the company's Haib copper project in Namibia. The studies will include assessing the various power options available to the project including renewable sources and delivering a roadmap to delivering an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the asset. READ: Deep-South Resources reveals first results from 10,000 metre drill program at flagship Haib copper project in Namibia "We are delighted to initiate a collaboration with Knight Piésold, a leader in mining engineering, which has a vast experience in Namibia," said Pierre Leveille, CEO of Deep-South in a statement. "We are confident that their studies will provide strong guidance and will add value to the project." The Haib copper porphyry deposit, which sits within a 37,000 hectare (ha) package, is arguably the oldest of its type in the world and one of the largest in Africa. It already boasts an indicated resource of 3.1 billion pounds of the red metal, while 2.2 billion is classed as inferred. A preliminary economic assessment (PEA) pegged the after-tax net present value (NPV) at US$957 million with an internal rate of return (IRR) of 29.7%, using a copper price of US$3 per pound. As part of the scoping, Knight Piésold will also undertake a high-level assessment of the various water options available to the project and look at how the heap leach processing may work. To that end, it will review previously completed work and look at the conceptual sizing and design of the heap leach pad, ponds and irrigation system and recommendations for future studies. Founded in South Africa 100 years ago, Knight Piésold operates in over 15 countries and has had an office established in Namibia since 2008. Contact the author at giles@proactiveinvestors.com