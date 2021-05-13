Colonial Pipeline says fuel delivery has begun in majority of markets it serves

Atlanta's Colonial Pipeline said Thursday morning it has made substantial progress in safely restarting its pipeline system and product delivery has commenced in a majority of the markets it serves, days after it halted most operations following a ransomware attack, leading to fuel shortages along the East Coast. "By mid-day today, we project that each market we service will be receiving product from our system," Colonial reported Thursday. Alpharetta, Georgia-based Colonial, whose 5,500-mile pipeline…