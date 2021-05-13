The CDC's new mask guidance for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, explained in one handy chart
Published
The CDC released a chart showing when you need a mask if you're fully vaccinated or not, from dining to concerts.Full Article
Published
The CDC released a chart showing when you need a mask if you're fully vaccinated or not, from dining to concerts.Full Article
CDC Says Fully-Vaccinated People Don’t Need Masks , in Most Indoor and Outdoor Settings.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky..
Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again.