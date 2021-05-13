Washington state to lift Covid-19 restrictions by June 30

Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday he will lift various restrictions on businesses by June 30 to reopen the state. The state could open sooner if 70% of residents are vaccinated, he said. On Tuesday, every county will be eligible for Phase 3 of Inslee's reopening plan. "Most of our businesses will stay at 50% capacity for most indoor activities, but on June 30 that will be lifted to go back to 100%. Full reopening on June 30," Inslee said during a press briefing. About 6 million Covid-19 vaccines…