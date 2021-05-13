After CDC announcement, OBI presses states to update guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control on Thursday said vaccinated Americans can gather in most places without masks, prompting the state's biggest business group to urge the state to update its mask guidance. In Oregon, the Register-Guard reported Thursday afternoon that Gov. Kate Brown was expected to make an announcement about masks. Two days ago, Brown said she'd drop capacity limits for indoor dining and other activities, but might still require masks, if the state got its vaccination rate to 70%.…Full Article