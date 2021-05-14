Gov. Beshear to adjust Kentucky's mask mandate with new CDC guidance

With just one sentence, the world is another step closer to normalcy: If you're fully vaccinated, you no longer have to wear a mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on masks for those vaccinated against Covid-19 on Thursday, and it's guidance Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the commonwealth will immediately follow. According to the CDC, vaccinated people can now resume regular pre-pandemic activities — indoors or outdoors — without wearing a mask or staying…