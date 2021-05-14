McDonald's says it's raising wages

McDonald's Corp. said it will raise wages at its company-owned stores by an average of 10%. The Chicago burger giant (NYSE: MCD) said the raise will impact more than 36,500 employees at McDonald’s-owned restaurants, with increases already being put into place. The increases, McDonald's said, will be rolled out over the next several months and include shifting the entry level range for crew to at least $11 - $17 an hour, and the starting range for shift managers to at least $15 - $20 an hour based…