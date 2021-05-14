Costco, Walmart, other retailers will allow fully vaccinated customers to leave masks at home

Costco Wholesale announced Friday that it would not require fully vaccinated people to wear face masks or face shields in their U.S. warehouses where the state or local government does not have a mask mandate. “We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy,” wrote Costco CEO and President Craig Jelinek on the wholesaler’s website. “Face coverings will still be required in health care settings, including…