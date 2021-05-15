EXCLUSIVE: New life for the Penguin Drive-In? Entrepreneur looks to resurrect beloved brand

Entrepreneur Martin Sprock is bringing back the beloved Penguin Drive-In brand — just in a new home. Sprock has snagged a roughly 4,200-square-foot space at 1531 East Blvd. That space, owned by Atrium Health, was most recently home to the Mayobird and The Summit Room. He finalized a long-term lease for that spot this week. The Nichols Co. represented Sprock in the transaction. “We’re so excited, I’m about to jump out of my skin,” says Sprock, owner of Big Game Brands. That flag…