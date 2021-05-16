Another week, another drop for U.S. mortgage rates

U.S. mortgage rates declined again this week remaining below the 3% line, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.94% for the week ending May 13 — down from 2.96% last week. Two months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.28%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Since the most recent peak in April, mortgage rates have declined nearly a quarter…