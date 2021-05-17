Lithium Australia welcomes start of fieldwork at Greenbushes South JV in Western Australia

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) (OTCMKTS:LMMFF) (FRA:3MW) has welcomed the start of fieldwork by Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN) at Greenbushes South Lithium Project joint venture, 200 kilometres south of Perth in Western Australia. The project is an unincorporated joint venture 20% owned by LIT with the remaining 80% held by Galan, which is the operator. Galan's team has been granted initial private access to parts of the relevant geological areas of interest to proceed with fieldwork that includes soil and rock chip sampling as well as mapping. Desktop geological work is also planned soon on the recently granted E70/4777 tenement around 25 kilometres north of the Greenbushes mine. Another JV tenement, E70/5680, was also recently granted. MD onsite at the project Galan's managing director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said: Initial geological fieldwork has commenced at the Greenbushes South JV project. "I am currently on the ground supporting Galan’s team over the next week or so to expedite the field exploration work.” Lithium Australia will be watching closely as exploration gets underway. Greenbushes history Galan has an exploration licence application at Greenbushes (E70/4629) covering a total area of around 43 square kilometres. It is around 15 kilometres to the south of the Greenbushes mine. In January 2021, Galan entered a sale and joint venture with Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) for an 80% interest in the Greenbushes South Lithium project. With an area of 353 square kilometres, the project was originally acquired by Lithium Australia NL due to its proximity to the Greenbushes Lithium Mine given that the project covers the southern strike projection of the geological structure that hosts Greenbushes. The project area begins about three kilometres south of the current Greenbushes open pit mining operations.