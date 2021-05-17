Why Amazon is targeting Orlando for more of its grocery and 4-Star stores

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) appears to be looking to grow its brick-and-mortar presence in Orlando, with several concepts either rumored, opened or in the works. It's all part of a larger strategy for the massive company to become a "gorilla" in physical retail, with plans to operate up to 3,600 physical stores, according to Forbes. Locally, Amazon is preparing to open its next 4-Star store at 2746 E. Colonial Drive in Colonial Plaza. A building permit was applied for on May 6,…