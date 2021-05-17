Women's healthcare company Femasys raising $40M in IPO

An woman-founded, women's healthcare company plans to raise $40 million in an initial public stock offering. Suwanee, Georgia-based Femasys Inc. says in plans filed May 14 with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it's well-positioned to become a leading company in the women’s healthcare space with products to address multi-billion dollar global opportunities. Femasys is the fourth metro Atlanta healthcare company to file for an IPO in the past year. Home healthcare company Aveanna filed…