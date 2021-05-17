New Pacific Metals to trade on the NYSE American exchange starting May 20

New Pacific Metals Corp (CVE:NUAG) (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) has received approval to list its issued and outstanding common shares on the NYSE American Stock Exchange. Trading of its common shares on the NYSE American is expected to commence under the symbol NEWP on May 20, the company said. The common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the symbol NUPMF until the close of the market on May 19, it added. READ: New Pacific Metals closes first three months of 2021 with working capital of C$59.98M "We are pleased to announce our listing on the NYSE American, which represents another significant milestone on our path to becoming a premier Latin America-focused precious metal explorer and developer,” said CEO Dr Mark Cruise in a statement. “We are confident that this listing will enhance the company's visibility and liquidity as we work to expand our investor base and continue to advance our flagship Silver Sand project to create shareholder value." New Pacific said it will continue to maintain the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NUAG. New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company, which owns the flagship Silver Sand project, the Silverstrike project, and the Carangas project, all of which are located in Bolivia. The company is focused on progressing the development of the Silver Sand project while growing its mineral resources through the exploration and acquisition of properties in the Americas. Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham