Columbus Crew restores name after fan backlash

The 2020 MLS Cup champions once again be known as the Columbus Crew. Not Columbus SC, the ill-fated name announced a week ago by the club that received backlash from fans. The name reversal, announced by Crew leadership and fan supporter group Nordecke Monday night, comes after the team launched a new logo last week and decided to remove the word "Crew" from its official name, going formally as "Columbus SC." Leadership of the Nordecke, plus some members of the #SaveTheCrew group, met with the…

