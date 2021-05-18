BlackEarth Minerals completes stage 2 graphite pilot work and appoints project manager

BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX:BEM) has completed the processing of 60 tonnes of Maniry graphite material from the Maniry Graphite Project in southern Madagascar as part of the stage 2 pilot program on time and in budget. Test results from the processing of Maniry graphite material indicate that the designed flowsheet can achieve an average fixed carbon level of 96.5% for all large and jumbo flake product testing, grades which are currently attracting significant price premiums in the graphite market. The company is now in the process of preparing samples to send to end-users for completion of offtake arrangements. BEM has also appointed Mick Ryan, a project development specialist, as project manager for the finalisation of the DFS and to lead the potential construction of the project in Madagascar. Important step towards development BlackEarth managing director Tom Revy said: “The appointment of Mick Ryan is an important step towards the development of our Maniry Graphite Project. “Mick will oversee the DFS from here and ensure that we ultimately implement a “fit for purpose” project. “He is currently holding technical discussions with those involved in the pilot plant work and other DFS activities. “On completion of this review, a third-party engineering company will be engaged to compile the work completed to date, undertake the engineering work and finally derive capital and operating cost estimates to +/- 15%.” New project manager Mick Ryan specialises in project development for mining projects that have a focus on specialised process routes and/or have a high degree of geology/mine/process dependency. With a strong background in metallurgy and operations, Mick’s project development expertise spans over 35 years and is well suited to BlackEarth’s current needs. His experience includes the coordination of multi-discipline project teams from DFS stage through to project commissioning including Wa Gold Project in Ghana, the complex Syama Project in Mali as well as the nickel, cobalt scandium Syerston Project in Australia and Ambatovy Nickel Project in Madagascar. Stage 2 pilot work BEM has also completed a stage 2 pilot work and has achieved premium concentrate fixed carbon results of 96.5%. Over the next two weeks, the company plans to dry and screen the final concentrate before packaging samples for further downstream test work associated with its strategic offtake plans. BEM will also ship large samples of tailings to global tailings management specialists as part of its DFS activities and project environmental permitting requirements. A final metallurgical report containing critical data for the DFS is expected to be received over the next 5-7 weeks.