Sun Country owner Apollo Global Management plans secondary stock sale

Sun Country owner Apollo Global Management plans secondary stock sale

bizjournals

Published

The chief owner of Sun Country Holdings Inc., which went public earlier this year, is planning a secondary sale of stock that will cut its stake in the Twin Cities airline. Minneapolis-based Sun Country (NASDAQ: SNCY) said Monday that Apollo Global Management planned to sell another 6 million shares of stock in the secondary offering. At Monday's closing price of $39.74, that would be worth $274 million for Apollo; the airline won't receive any of the proceeds. Apollo, a New York-based investment…

Full Article