Sun Country owner Apollo Global Management plans secondary stock sale

The chief owner of Sun Country Holdings Inc., which went public earlier this year, is planning a secondary sale of stock that will cut its stake in the Twin Cities airline. Minneapolis-based Sun Country (NASDAQ: SNCY) said Monday that Apollo Global Management planned to sell another 6 million shares of stock in the secondary offering. At Monday's closing price of $39.74, that would be worth $274 million for Apollo; the airline won't receive any of the proceeds. Apollo, a New York-based investment…