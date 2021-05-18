Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has reported an annual loss for the third year in a row and warned of an increasingly tough battle to overcome supply chain problems.Full Article
Jaguar Land Rover warns of chip shortage struggle as it posts third year of annual losses
