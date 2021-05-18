The 43North business competition is back on for 2021. Here's what we know.
The 43North business competition will return this year, though details are still being finalized, said Colleen Heidinger, 43North president. The state-funded competition will award around $5 million in prize money to about eight companies, much like it had done annually since 2014 until the Covid-19 pandemic forced a one-year hiatus. Starting in January 2022, those winners will be expected to operate from Buffalo for at least a year – and hopefully for much longer – most likely out of the…Full Article