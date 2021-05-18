Why it’s so hard for business owners to exit “and let go of their baby”
An owner invests so much into their business financially and emotionally, it can be hard for them to leave. So, while almost 60% of business owners say they would exit today if their financial security were assured*, over 60% also say they worry about missing their role in the business after retiring**. With it being so difficult to let go, many owners don’t know when — or if — they will retire. Eight in 10 business owners do not have a timeline for retiring and the rest say they do not…Full Article