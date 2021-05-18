Report: Robinhood is aiming for a late June IPO. Its public filing is imminent.

Robinhood Markets Inc. plans to make public its initial public offering documents as soon as next week and to have its stock debut late next month, according to a new report. Although the online brokerage company's plans are advanced and its public filing is imminent, its timing and the details of its offering could still change, Bloomberg reported.The Menlo Park startup confidentially filed its offering paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission in March. The public release of Robinhood's…