Recce Pharmaceuticals R327 progresses to stage 2 of SARS-CoV-2 Antiviral Screening Program at CSIRO

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) is progressing its new class of synthetic anti-infectives RECCE® R327 to Stage 2 of SARS Cov-2 Antiviral Screening Program. This fee-for-service program is being undertaken as a collaboration between the CSIRO and the Doherty Institute. Stage 1B testing has now been conducted by the Doherty Institute as part of the program budget. The results confirmed and extended the findings from the previous report and allowed the half-maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) of 2,046 parts per million (ppm) and cytotoxicity (CC50) of 5,108 ppm of R327 to be determined. Following the test results, R327 received a qualified recommendation to advance to Stage 2 of the program for further testing to be conducted by CSIRO. Keen to work with CSIRO Recce non-executive chairman John Prendergast said: “These encouraging results continue to reinforce our confidence in the potential of R327 against SARS-CoV-2 as another line of defence in the arsenal against COVID-19. “We are keen to continue our work with CSIRO in Stage 2 of the Anti-Viral Screening Program.” Effectiveness of R327 The company’s candidate R327 has been shown to be effective and not highly toxic at a small window of concentrations in the preliminary in vitro testing in vero cells. It also received a qualified recommendation to proceed to stage 2 of the program for further testing in normal human bronchial epithelial (NHBE) cells grown at the air-liquid interface to be conducted by CSIRO, with anticipated results towards the end of the year. Further testing need be completed in order to determine whether R327 will show an inhibitory effect against the SARS-CoV-2 virus without associated toxicity. All intellectual property rights are retained by the company with data to be reported as it becomes available. The company also thanks Doherty Institute for performing the experiments for stages 1A and 1B of the program and looks forward to working with the CSIRO team in relation to stage 2.