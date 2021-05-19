Lumber prices fall for an 8th straight day, deepening a roughly 30% pullback
Lumber futures fell to roughly $1,200 per thousand board feet on Wednesday continuing an 8-day rout for the commodity.Full Article
Lumber futures fell to $1,327 per thousand board feet on Monday in the sixth day of reprieve for home builders and renovators.
Lumber futures are now trading more than $200 below recent highs of over $1670 per thousand board feet.