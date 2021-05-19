Explainer: What does new criminal inquiry mean for Trump?

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is facing a one-two punch of criminal investigations in New York, with the state attorney general’s office saying its ongoing civil inquiry into the former president and his businesses is now a criminal matter.



The attorney general's office is conducting the probe, confirmed late Tuesday, in tandem with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been scrutinizing Trump and his company, the Trump Organization, for about two years.



The DA’s office has been scouring Trump’s tax records, hired a former mafia prosecutor to help run its investigation and has been interviewing witnesses including Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.



So far, there’s no indication that charges are looming. Trump has continued to decry the whole thing as a “witch hunt."



Here’s a look at where things stand:



WHO IS INVESTIGATING TRUMP?



New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., both Democrats, have been running parallel investigations into Trump and his businesses for more than two years.



Vance’s office has been investigating whether the Republican ex-president, his company or people connected to them committed crimes relating to matters including hush-money payments for women who say they slept with Trump, property valuations and employee compensation.



James’ probe began as a civil matter, looking at possible violations of state laws punishable with penalties such as fines, and centered on some of the same issues. Her investigation now also pertains to possible criminal conduct.



WHY IS THE AG’S PROBE NOW CRIMINAL?



James’ office said it recently informed the Trump Organization that its investigation into the company had expanded into a criminal matter....