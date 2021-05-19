See which Oregon counties met Covid vaccination goals and which have a long way to go

With each passing day, an average of 25,000-plus Oregonians receive a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, bringing the state’s economy a little closer to reopening. As of Wednesday, 62.4% of those 18 and older had received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the Oregon Health Authority's dashboard. This means Oregon has almost 8 percentage points to go to reach the magic 70%, when Gov. Kate Brown will do away with capacity limits in restaurants,…