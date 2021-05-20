What you need to know about suicide that could save a life

The statistics on suicide are alarming. According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: On average, there are 132 suicides every day in the U.S. 90% of those who died by suicide had a diagnosable mental health condition at the time of their death. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people from age 10 to 34. "The Covid-19 pandemic is adding a lot of stressors for everyone" says Nancy Goranson, PsyD, attending psychologist overseeing clinical care for children and teens…