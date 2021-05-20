Opinion: Cash reserves are more important than ever

After a tough period of health concerns, furloughs, and economic strain, it feels good to breathe a sigh of relief as we begin seeing optimistic signs of recovery from a pandemic-dominated life. With this relief comes a prime opportunity to identify the lessons learned during the pandemic about the importance of acquiring cash reserves so we can better prepare for future volatility. Covid-19 served as a major wake-up call on why it’s critical to have access to cash on hand. A known issue even…