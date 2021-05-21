Proactive Uranium Webinar next Tuesday to showcase three companies on path towards production

Proactive will host a Uranium Webinar next Tuesday, May 25, featuring three ASX-listed companies – Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT), Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN) and Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE). Each company will present for 12 minutes, followed by a five-minute Q&A session, and the event will be live-streamed on the Proactive YouTube channel to be viewed at any time afterwards. Click here to register. Questions for the speakers can be submitted before and during the online presentations by email to John Phillips at john.phillips@proactiveinvestors.com or by text to 0431 597 771. Lotus Resources First to kick off the presentations will be Lotus Resources, which is focused on the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi. Managing director Keith Bowes will speak about a number of recent developments, including the appointment of highly experienced Robert Rich as uranium marketing and sales executive. In March, the company moved to 85% ownership of Kayelekera – a proven producing asset with major work programs underway driving future development. Lotus completed its secondary listing on the OTCQB market in the United States on April 29, which will allow potential North American investors to both trade and settle during US trading hours in US dollars. Peninsula Energy Second in line will be Peninsula Energy’s managing director and CEO Wayne Heili. Its MU1A low-pH field demonstration at the flagship Lance Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA, is progressing with further changes to the configuration of the injection and recovery well patterns implemented. The evaluation of several alternative uranium recovery process options with the objective of reducing downstream processing costs has also begun. Peninsula has set out a six-month pathway to production following a final investment decision. The Lance Project is one of the USA’s largest uranium projects based on size and scale. Alligator Energy Alligator Energy’s chief executive officer Greg Hall will outline progress on the company’s exploration for uranium in the West Arnhem region of the Northern Territory using modern techniques. The company has also recently consolidated its Samphire Project on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula by acquiring an adjacent exploration tenement from Stellar Resources Ltd (ASX:SRZ). This tenement contains existing historic uranium intersections and borders the southern end of the Samphire project. It is deemed prospective for extensions to the historic non-JORC Plumbush Uranium Deposit. Event details When: Tuesday, May 25 Time: 12pm Sydney time/ 10am Perth time Focus: Uranium Register here: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/63/vo16ru73