Ghost kitchens bring life to the nation's restaurants during Covid

Despite its name, there is one retail sector that is very much alive: ghost kitchens. Ghost kitchens in their most basic form are commercial kitchens without traditional dine-in options. Instead, the kitchens operate solely for the purpose of fulfilling online orders. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a surge in demand for those businesses, according to a recent report from the CBRE Group Inc. Here are some of the key findings from that report: The restaurant market share of ghost kitchens…