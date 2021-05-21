Disney, Universal, SeaWorld and Legoland to debut new theme park attractions in Orlando this year

Central Florida's major theme park operators have new attractions slated for this summer and fall, including new rollercoasters, 4-D movies, nighttime shows and more. Here are some of the new attractions on the way: Legoland Florida will debut Lego Mythica - Journey to Mythica, a 4-D movie, as well as a new augmented-reality experience called Lego Mythica in Miniland. Debuting on May 27, the 4-D attraction follows characters on an adventure to Mythica with "enchanted forests, raging seas, hidden…