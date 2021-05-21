Patti Payne's Cool Pads: Tech couple heading to London lists Mercer Island manse for $5.27M

We all know that residential real estate is scarce and hot right now. One West Mercer Island home that is just coming on the market as of this writing is almost brand new and is listed at $5.27 million. Brokers Tere Foster and Moya Skillman of Team Foster at Compass have the listing for the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom manse. The owners, a man and a woman who moved here from San Francisco in July of 2019 and wish to keep their names anonymous, are moving to London. The man was offered a position…