Luxury Oakwood home hits market for $1.5M

A luxury home in Oakwood is for sale for $1.475 million. The home at 218 Haver Road includes over 6,000 square feet, and was built in 1928. The house has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. Special features include: refurbished barrel ceiling with detailing; updated light fixtures; original fireplace and French doors; an original organ; several porches; chef's kitchen with Viking ovens; and a new mud room. Note: Click through the gallery above to explore the home. The home…