No court decision on Suez Canal’s claim over massive vessel

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian appeals court on Sunday said it lacks jurisdiction to look into the Suez Canal Authority’s demands to uphold financial claims that led to the the seizure of the massive Ever Given ship after it blocked the waterway in March.



The authority and the ship's owner are in dispute as to whose fault it was that the ship ran aground in the canal linking the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea - and how much compensation should be paid.



The appeals chamber of the Ismailia Economic Court referred the case to a lower court to decide on the legality of the seizure of the Ever Given until the settlement of compensation claim between the the Suez Canal Authority and Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., the ship’s Japanese owner, according to Hazem Barakat, a lawyer representing the vessel’s owner.



There was no immediate comment from the canal's authority.



The Ever Given was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23 when it slammed into the bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.



A massive effort by a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, freed the skyscraper-sized ship six days later, ending the crisis and allowing hundreds of waiting vessels to pass through the canal.



Since it was freed, the Panama-flagged vessel, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, has been ordered by authorities to remain in a holding lake mid-canal as its owner and the canal authority try to settle the compensation dispute.



At first, the Suez Canal Authority demanded $916 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $600 million, the head of the canal authority, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, said in comments on a television program earlier this month.



The compensation amount would account...