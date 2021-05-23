Biden to host family of George Floyd at White House on the first anniversary of his death
President Joe Biden will host George Floyd's family at the White House on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of his death.Full Article
Psaki said Biden would meet with Floyd's daughter, mother, brothers, sister-in-law and nephew at the White House on Tuesday.
Congress is not likely to meet President Biden’s call to reach a deal on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act on Tuesday –..