Trump 'absolutely' bears responsibility for Capitol riot, says former president's ex-official
Published
The former Trump ambassador said the former president's achievements are "by the wayside now" due to the Capitol riot.Full Article
Published
The former Trump ambassador said the former president's achievements are "by the wayside now" due to the Capitol riot.Full Article
Scott Brown, who served as a former Republican senator and US ambassador, tells CNN’s Dana Bash that he believes former President..
The 35 out of 211 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted for the independent commission to probe the Jan. 6..