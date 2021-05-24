Chiefs’ Mahomes is ahead of schedule on rehab after foot surgery

Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule as he rehabs from surgery to correct turf toe, according to a new report. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is also expected to participate in the team’s OTAs that begin May 25. James Palmer, a reporter for the NFL Network, tweeted the update Friday afternoon. Palmer reports that Mahomes “will ‘do some stuff’ and will then be fully ready to go for training camp.” Mahomes has shared some of his rehab workouts with followers on Instagram. It doesn’t…