Utilant team will continue growing in Buffalo, new owner says

Over the course of its 16 years as a growth-stage tech company, Utilant saw its headcount and business grow expansively. It moved to new headquarters in one of Rocco Termini’s Chandler Street developments. And it finally accepted outside investment in 2019, a $7.5 million Series A cash injection. Now Utilant has come full circle. The software company, which helps insurance firms with inspections, has been acquired by Majesco, a global insurance-tech firm based in New Jersey. Utilant founder…