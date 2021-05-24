The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond to host Facebook Live shopping event

Walmart’s latest social media-based shopping partnership will be a Facebook Live event May 27 with Ree Drummond, whose The Pioneer Woman product line is carried by the retailer. The “shop-along," hosted by Drummond and featuring her daughter, Alex Scott, will livestream starting at 5 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday and will feature exclusive items from Drummond's line for sale, Walmart said in a Facebook post. Viewers will be able to ask direct questions during the live event, and Drummond will…