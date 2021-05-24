Bill to stop Big Tech companies from banning users to be heard by Texas House

A bill that would bar social media companies boasting at least 100 million monthly users from banning an account because of the person’s opinion is once again moving through the Texas Legislature. The Texas House State Affairs Committee on May 14 considered and reported favorably without amendments Senate Bill 12. It is set to be considered by the full House on May 24. SB 12 had sat in committee since April 6. Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Mineola Republican, sponsored the bill. Hughes and House State…