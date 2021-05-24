The judge in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' criminal trial says prosecutors can talk about her lifestyle — somewhat

Prosecutors in the fraud trial of Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes can tell jurors some things about her lavish lifestyle — but not everything, the judge her her case ruled. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ruled prosecutors will be allowed to show that Holmes' lifestyle included perks comparable to those enjoyed by other tech CEOs. "This includes salary, travel, celebrity, and other perks and benefits commensurate with the position," Davila wrote. But the judge barred the prosecution…