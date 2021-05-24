Lordstown Motors needs more capital to meet electric truck launch goals

Lordstown Motors said Monday it expects to spend $115 million more than expected in 2021, making it necessary for the company to return to capital markets to raise more money to meet its fall production plans. The Youngstown, Ohio-area manufacturer is ramping up for a late September production launch of its Endurance electric truck for the commercial fleet market. Because of higher development, testing, parts and engineering costs, Lordstown Motors will produce about half the number of the vehicles…