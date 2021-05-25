How RDU airlines are faring as airport preps for busy Memorial Day travel

Officials at Raleigh-Durham International Airpot are preparing for what could be the busiest week at the airport since the pandemic began. On Monday, RDU CEO Mike Landguth said the airport estimates more than 221,000 travelers are expected to fly through RDU over the week ending with Memorial Day, potentially setting a new pandemic record for passenger traffic. “We attribute the recovery at RDU to pent-up demand, the widespread distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine and updated federal guidance…