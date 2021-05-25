United Airlines to give away flights to vaccinated flyers

United Airlines said it will give away round-trip tickets as well as a grand prize of free travel for a year in a new sweepstakes aimed at its Covid-vaccinated MileagePlus members. The Chicago-based airline (Nasdaq: UAL) said it will give away 30 round-trip tickets for two, in any class, in June. On July 1, the airline will give away five grand prizes of free travel for a year for a Mileage Plus member and a companion. The "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes, the airline said, is a show of "support…