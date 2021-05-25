Five Things for Tuesday, including new plans for Alpenrose
Published
Good morning. Happy Tuesday. Here are today's Five Things. More changes may be coming to the Alpenrose Dairy site. Owners of the 100-year-old business said in February they were considering moving to a new facility. Now developers are looking at their property as a potential site for new homes. NBA fans have another reason to be vaccinated. Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that the Moda Center will have a not-socially distanced section for attendees of Trail Blazers who can verify they have…Full Article