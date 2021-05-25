Milwaukee Bucks legend, businessman Junior Bridgeman investing in new NBA Africa

Louisville, Kentucky, businessman and Milwaukee Bucks basketball great Ulysses "Junior" Bridgeman is investing in the NBA's new NBA Africa effort. This new entity will conduct the league’s business in Africa, including the Basketball Africa League – a partnership between the NBA and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). It's the NBA’s first collaboration to operate a league outside of North America. Investors include former NBA players Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the…