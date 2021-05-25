Southwest flight attendant loses 2 teeth in passenger altercation, union says

TWU Local 556, the Dallas-based union that represents Southwest Airlines flight attendants, penned a letter to Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly claiming passenger misconduct incidents have reached an “intolerable level.” Lyn Montgomery, president of the local chapter, said in the letter that a flight attendant lost two teeth when assaulted by a passenger last weekend. The letter said that between April 8 to May 15, there were 477 passenger misconduct incidents on Southwest Airlines aircraft. “Today’s…