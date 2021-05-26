Marjorie Taylor Greene must be expelled from GOP conference for Holocaust comments, says Adam Kinzinger
"What we can do... is take a stand and say you don't belong in our conference," Kinzinger said of Marjorie Taylor Greene.Full Article
In a rare rebuke, Republican leaders are condemning one of their own. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is under fire for her..
The American Jewish Congress called on the congresswoman to apologize and retract her comments, saying "such comparisons demean..
