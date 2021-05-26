Amazon has agreed to buy film studio MGM for $8.45bn, the two companies said in a statement.Full Article
Amazon agrees deal to buy James Bond maker MGM for $8.45bn
Amazon's MGM deal is the second-biggest acquisition for the company after Whole Foods.
Deal is the latest in the media industry aimed at boosting streaming services