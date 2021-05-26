Digital health management company Hello Heart completes $45 million Series C round

Digital health management company Hello Heart has completed a $45 million Series C to drive growth. The round was led by later-stage venture capital and growth equity firm IVP, which also has invested in companies including Coinbase, Lyra Health, Slack, Snap, and Twitter. Somesh Dash, an IVP general partner, will join the company’s board of directors. Hello Heart’s existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, BlueRun Ventures, Maven Ventures, and Resolute Ventures also participated in the…