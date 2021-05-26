McDonald's expands its collaboration with Korean boy band BTS

McDonald's Corp. said it's going to expand its collaboration with Korean boy band BTS by launching a line of clothing merchandise. The Chicago burger giant (NYSE: MCD) originally announced its deal with BTS last month, saying a BTS-themed meal will be available Wednesday in the United States. It contains 10 Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium Coke, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces that the company said are inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea. The meal will slowly roll out…